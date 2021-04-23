CRANBROOK, BC – Albertans heading to British Columbia for non-essential reasons could risk being slapped with a $575 fine.

The B.C. Government has officially restricted non-essential travel, effective Friday and until at least May 25, as the province faces a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

The order limits travel into and out of defined health regions and applies to everyone within B.C., including non-essential travellers from outside of the province.

Police will be setting up stops along highways and ferry terminals that connect health zones and those found breaking the rules, including Albertans, will be fined.

To ensure the new measure is effective, the Government of B.C. says it has worked with a number of partners, including:

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to increase signage along highways and the border with Alberta.

BC Ferries to restrict non-essential vehicle passage, bookings and limit sailings.

Tourism leaders to encourage all businesses to support the order by declining new and cancelling existing bookings from outside their regional zones.

BC Parks to inform the public about restrictions and refund bookings where necessary.

Police departments to establish enforcement measures.

-with files from Ryley McCormack, MyEastKootenayNow.com