LETHBRIDGE, AB – There are no more walk-in AstraZeneca vaccine appointments left in the South Zone of Alberta Health Services.

The clinics were set up in three communities across the south last week with Lethbridge able to administer 200 doses per day, Medicine Hat 100 per day and Brooks 40 per day, to anyone born in 1981 or earlier.

Due to demand, AHS says there are currently no walk-in spots left though a limited number of appointments for AstraZeneca can still be booked through AHS or participating pharmacies.

All scheduled appointments will be honoured.

AHS says additional appointments for AstraZeneca are dependent on vaccine supply.