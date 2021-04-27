LETHBRIDGE, AB – A jury found a husband and wife guilty Monday night (Apr. 26) of attempting to smuggle nearly 100-kilograms of cocaine into Canada from the United States.

Back in December 2017, Gurminder and Kirandeep Toor were stopped at the Coutts border crossing so officers could inspect the commercial vehicle they were driving. The Toors said they were hauling produce from California to a business here in Alberta.

However, CBSA officers uncovered 84 bricks of cocaine that was stashed away in the cab of the truck. At the time of the offence, it was believed that this was the largest-ever drug bust at Coutts.

Gurminder was found guilty of two charges – importing a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking – while Kirandeep was only found guilty of a much lesser drug possession offence.

They’re expected back in a Lethbridge courtroom on May 10 to set their sentencing date.