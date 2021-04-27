CALGARY, AB – Some younger Albertans are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The province has expanded the eligibility to youth born between 2006 and 2009 with underlying health conditions.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says appointments for these eligible younger people can be booked as of now.

“These are young folks who are turning 12, 13, 14, and 15 this year. This includes conditions such as chronic lung, heart, liver or kidney disease; severe learning or developmental delays; and those who’ve been diagnosed with cancer in the last year,” says Shandro.

Additional information is available at alberta.ca. Shandro says those eligible in this grouping will be getting the Pfizer vaccine.

The Minister notes Alberta’s decision to reduce the age of eligibility is based on emerging research showing safety and efficacy of vaccine in this age group and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s recommendation for the Pfizer vaccine.

One thing parents and guardians should note is that a doctor’s note is required to book an appointment with participating pharmacies and AHS for anyone eligible in this age group.