LETHBRIDGE, AB – Careful planning is underway for the possible return of Kodiaks sports at Lethbridge College for the 2021-22 season.

The Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) says it’s been granted approval to start drafting schedules, after the entire season was cancelled last year.

Now, officials are proposing a cautious and measured re-introduction of at least some post-secondary sports this year, with a more traditional season to follow in 2022-23.

However, Lethbridge College says sports will only go ahead with the full approval of Alberta Health Services and the Saskatchewan Health Authority. The ACAC is also committed to the strict compliance of all public health protocols.

Further information about the upcoming ACAC season will be released later as planning develops.