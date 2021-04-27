LETHBRIDGE, AB – A laundry list of charges have been laid against a Lethbridge man after several recent break-ins across southern Alberta.

Lethbridge Police pulled a vehicle over on April 1 and arrested 35 year old Stephen Reidy for breaching a release order stemming from a previous charge of break-and-enter to a rural business.

Further investigation led to charges in connection to a break-in near Strathmore which resulted in more than $500,000 in theft and property damage.

Search of a storage locker, home and vehicle a week later turned up about $50,000 in tools, electronics, copper wire and drugs.

Recovered property was linked to the break-in near Strathmore as well as two break-ins at well sites outside of Taber.

In total, Lethbridge Police have charged Reidy with six counts of failing to comply with a release order; four counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000; one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000; one count of possession of break-and-enter tools; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

He remains in custody with a court date set for Friday, April 30.

The LPS says Reidy is also facing additional charges from other law enforcement agencies.