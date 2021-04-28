KANANASKIS, AB – Starting this summer, you’ll have to open up your wallet to visit Kananaskis Country.

As of June 1, it’ll cost $15 per day to access the area, or you can buy a $90 vehicle pass, which is good for an entire year.

The new fee is a component of the Alberta Crown Land Vision, which aims to create a sustainable recreation system. Funds will also be used to strengthen conservation and visitor management in the region.

Kananaskis had 5.3-million visitors last year, about a million more than Banff National Park.

The province has also announced plans for a $30 annual fee for anyone random camping on public lands.