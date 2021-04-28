LETHBRIDGE, AB – It’s going to be a summer full of celebration of the local agriculture industry, thanks to a partnership between Lethbridge Exhibition Park and the Lethbridge Lodging Association.

A new list of events, called Southern Alberta Table, will feature a barbecue competition, an agricultural adventure and a multi-course harvest dinner.

First, residents have the chance to become certified barbecue judges through a class being hosted by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, June 19 and 20.

The Smoke, Wind and Fire barbecue competition will be hosted here in Lethbridge July 10 and 11, and then teams will travel throughout southern Alberta to compete in various ag-related challenges, between Aug. 15 and 16, for the VisitLethbridge.com Odyssey.

The Southern Alberta Table will wrap up at the end of the summer with a harvest dinner. Menu details will be released at a later date.

A full list of events are available on the Exhibition Park website.