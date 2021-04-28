LETHBRIDGE, AB – A pair of Alberta colleges have teamed to focus on sustainable agriculture research and practices to benefit industry partners.

A three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been inked between Lethbridge College and Olds College. Both post-secondaries have signed on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Through that, Lethbridge and Olds will work toward common goals like zero hunger, improved working conditions, industry innovation and responsible consumption and production.

“Both Lethbridge College and Olds College care deeply about creating real-world solutions for our province’s agriculture industry and leading the way into a sustainable future,” says Dr. Paula Burns, Lethbridge College President and CEO.

These are the first two colleges in Alberta and among some of the first in Canada to sign on. The MOU will also outline joint ag projects between the two schools.

“By clearing the path for our applied research activities to easily collaborate and share information, producers and others in the agriculture industry will benefit, which boosts our province’s economy. And we are making our partnership even more powerful by signing the SDGs accord and showing commitment to being leaders in sustainability,” says Burns.