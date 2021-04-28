LETHBRIDGE, AB – A surveillance photo of a break and enter suspect has been released by Lethbridge Police with the goal of identifying him.

A home along the 200 block of 24th street south was broken into late Tuesday night.

A suspect and vehicle, which appears to be a 2006 Saturn Vue, were caught on camera and may be related to the break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to call local police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.