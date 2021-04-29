MAGRATH, AB – People living in Magrath should take note.

Alberta Environment and Parks has advised the town that due to ongoing construction at the Jensen Reservoir, water levels on the Pothole Creek may rise rapidly over the next 24 hours.

Officials say that may include the potential of an initial rush of water.

All Magrath residents are asked to keep outside of the normal banks of Pothole Creek and remain alert when close to the area.

Any further updates to this information will be provided through the Town of Magrath App, Facebook, and website.