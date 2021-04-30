Southern Alberta highway clean-up taking place on May 1
(Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com - Sam Borsato)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Watch for volunteers in bright orange vests collecting trash from area highways Saturday (May 1).
It’s Alberta’s 45th annual highway clean-up.
Organizations like 4H clubs, Scouts, Girl Guides, schools, churches and other non-profit groups earn $100 for every kilometre cleaned.
Last year the province paid just over $925,000 to volunteer organizations involved in the highway clean-up.
If you’re out and about on local highways Saturday slow down, obey signs and use caution when passing the volunteers.