LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) lost a treasured umpire this past weekend.

It was announced on Saturday (May 1) that Mitch Ball passed away at Chinook Regional Hospital due to complications from COVID-19, just one day before his 48th birthday.

He served the WCBL for twenty years, and also umpired countless championships and many other world class tournaments.

Ball is remembered very fondly among his colleagues. Kevin Kvame, WCBL President, said, “The Lethbridge baseball community lost the rock of their umpiring program.” Jon Oko, the league’s Umpire in Chief, added, “Our umpiring crew in Lethbridge and southern Alberta has become better and better over the years, and a lot of this had to do with Mitch and his ability to teach.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been setup for Ball’s wife, Jana, and their six children.

The date and time of the private family service have not been released. Details about a livestream of the service will be made available when they’re confirmed.