LETHBRIDGE, AB – It’s official. The municipal portion of your property taxes won’t be going up this year.

Lethbridge City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve second and third reading of the property tax bylaw.

Council approved the zero percent increase in the operating budget back in December to help minimize tax increases in Lethbridge.

That said, you might see an increase on your bill for other reasons like if there’s a change to your property assessment value.

Changes in taxes collected by the provincial government for education and the Green Acres Foundation budget would also increase your property tax bill.

“In Lethbridge we are fortunate to enjoy a high quality of life for a reasonable cost of living,” says Mayor Chris Spearman. “In the 2020 Resident Satisfaction survey, 94% rated the quality of life in Lethbridge as good or very good. City Council is working hard to curb tax increases to residents while still maintaining the high level of services residents expect. In fact, the increase to the municipal portion of the budget is expected to remain at 0 for 2021 and 2022.”

All 2021 property tax notices will be mailed out at the end of May with a due date of June 30, 2021.