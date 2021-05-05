EDMONTON, AB – Alberta has reported its first death linked to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, a woman in her 50s was recently confirmed to have the second case of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) in this province. However, she is the first Albertan to die due to the rare blood clotting condition.

Out of respect to the grieving family, no further details about the deceased have been released.

More than 253,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered in Alberta to date.

Dr. Hinshaw said in a media release, “While any death is tragic, it is important to remember that the risks of dying or suffering other severe outcomes from COVID-19 remain far greater than the risk following AstraZeneca vaccine.”