LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Calgary man is facing charges in connection to a string of thefts from southern Alberta oil lease sites.

The thefts took place in Vulcan, Diamond City, Welling and Claresholm.

Police say over $85,000 worth of stolen property and damages were incurred.

On April 23, the RCMP Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit (SACRU) and the Lethbridge Police Service Priority Crimes Unit arrested a suspect for break and enter and theft.

Copper wire, metal signs and break-in tools were found in his vehicle.

44 year old Brian Edward Tanner has been charged with: five counts of break and enter; possession of stolen property over $5,000; possession of break-in instruments; and failure to comply.

He remains in custody and was due to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on May 5 and Calgary Provincial Court on May 6.

Police say copper wire theft has been an on-again off-again trend and is currently on the rise in rural commercial sites.