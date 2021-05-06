STANDOFF, AB – Concerns on the Blood Reserve following a number of deaths over the past year that officials say are linked to drugs.

Between April 2020 and March 31st of this year, the Kainai Wellness Centre reported 91 deaths linked drug overdoses.

In a release, the Blood Tribe says in response to this “alarming number”, a core group of administrators is doing what it can to identify necessary efforts to stop illicit drug activity and save lives.

An Opioid Task Force has been put together that will concentrate on immediate concerns around drug trafficking, recovery supports, ad help for families.

Blood Tribe Chief and Council say it shares deep concerns for the loss of lives and “knows the urgency to eliminate access to these harmful drugs.”