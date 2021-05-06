Red markings show the approximate location of the four RCMP COVID-19 travel restriction road checks as of Thursday, May 6, 2021 across British Columbia. (Image credit to Google Maps)

BRITISH COLUMBIA – The British Columbia RCMP has established four road checks for that province’s new COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“The checks are part of the provincial enforcement actions that are meant to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout the province by limiting travel between three regions,” said BC RCMP.

Travel between the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, the Northern and Interior Health regions, and to and from Vancouver Island are being targeted by those four road checks.

According to police, the checks will be mostly set up in the Lower Mainland:

Highway 1, north of Hope,

Highway 3, west of Princeton,

Highway 5, north of Kamloops, and

Highway 99, near Lillooet.

“People traveling for essential reasons through those areas can expect traffic delays,” said BC RCMP. “Signage will be in place informing travelers of upcoming road check locations and providing safe u-turn routes should motorists determine that their travel is not essential and wish to avoid the road check.”

Police officers will be asking for identification from drivers at each road check, and the purpose for why they are traveling.

“If an officer determines that a person is traveling for non-essential reasons, they will be directed to leave the region.”

The fine for breaking the travel restrictions is $575.

-story courtesy of Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com