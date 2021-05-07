LETHBRIDGE, AB – You’ll have to pay parking fines or renew business licences online for the foreseeable future.

Starting Monday, City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

All in-person services will be available online at Lethbridge.ca instead.

If you find an essential service you can’t access online, appointments can be made by calling 311.

The City also says the shift to online services will allow staff to review and enhance safety measures for when City Hall reopens.

As of Wednesday, Lethbridge remained a “hot spot” region with 448.1 active cases per 100,000 population.