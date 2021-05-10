LETHBRIDGE, AB – The University of Lethbridge is calling this its most important contest in its 54-year history.

Through the “It’s Worth a Shot” contest, registered students who get a least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, on or before Sept. 8, will be eligible to win one of nine grand prizes of full tuition for the Fall 2021 term. Seven of those prizes will be given to undergrad students at the Lethbridge campus, one student at the Calgary campus and one graduate student.

Those who win must be registered past the Fall 2021 extended drop date and must show proof of their vaccine.

The draw for the “It’s Worth a Shot” contest will take place Sept. 10. Applications for admission to the U of L are being accepted until June 30th.

U of L President, Mike Mahon, says the school is making this investment to ensure that both of its campuses can be as safe as possible.