Amie Savard has been reported missing out of Calgary and last seen in downtown Lethbridge. Photo courtesy of the LPS.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – You’re being asked to keep an eye out for a missing teenager.

16 year old Amie Savard lives in Calgary and was last seen near the downtown core here in Lethbridge.

Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

She’s said to be about 5’6″ and 140 pounds with a medium build, hazel eyes and medium length brown hair.

Anyone with information on the location of Amie is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service complaints line at 403-328-4444.