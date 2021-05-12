LETHBRIDGE, AB – Local businesses will soon have access to rapid testing for COVID-19 thanks to a one-of-a kind partnership between the province and Alberta Chambers of Commerce.

The kits are being offered to chambers across Alberta. Interested businesses and not-for-profits can apply to their local chamber to get one.

Lethbridge Chamber President, Cyndi Vos says they’re planning to start offering the testing kits here as early as next Monday, May 17.

“We recognize that businesses need and want access to rapid testing,” says Vos. “The sooner we can start putting these programs into place when the restrictions are lifted, or if we can showcase what a business is doing, then we can get them back into action as soon as possible.”

Any participating organization will be responsible for reporting back each week to their local Chamber of Commerce about the number of tests performed and the results.

Local chambers will work with all businesses and not-for-profit organizations in their communities. The province says a chamber membership is not required.

If you’re business or organization ends up taking part, you will be responsible for ensuring that anyone administering the test is adequately trained. The Province of Alberta has made training resources available online.

One other thing of note is that organizations are responsible for all costs related to establishing and operating their screening programs.

The Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce will be releasing more information once things are finalized.