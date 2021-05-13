WATERTON LAKES NATIONAL PARK, AB – The latest funding announcement for Waterton Lake National Park will come as good news for campers.

Parks Canada is investing 8.7-million towards the design and reconstruction of the Crandell Mountain Campground. The site was destroyed during the 2017 Kenow Wildfire that burned up about 20,000 hectares of land within the park.

Phase one work is expected to begin this spring to remove hazard trees, install utilities, create a new wildlife corridor and rough grade the Crandell Lake trailhead and parking lot.

The Waterton Townsite Campground has also opened back up for the season with newly redeveloped campsites, resurfaced roads and new washrooms.

Parks Canada says all this work on the two camp sites will ensure high-quality and enjoyable experience for all visitors.