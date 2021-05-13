LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge is now up to four candidates that plan to run for mayor in October’s election.

Local realtor Gary Klassen is the latest to add his name to the list. He’s lived in Lethbridge and the surrounding area his whole life and hopes to make an already great city even better.

He says uplifting the homeless population is one way to work toward that goal. “I care a lot for the homeless people,” he told our newsroom. “If you get a person that is homeless and you give them a job, you can see how much they appreciate [having] a job. I think most homeless people don’t want to be homeless. They’d like to have something, to have a job and have some self-worth.”

Klassen also plans to focus on wasteful City spending, supporting drug rehabilitation and working together to end the COVID-19 pandemic.