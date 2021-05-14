LETHBRIDGE, AB – Things are all set for what will certainly be a unique graduation ceremony at Lethbridge College.

A virtual, online convocation takes place next Friday, May 28th. Students graduating will be able to watch from home by going to the college website or its social media channels.

Lethbridge College had originally planned for a drive-thru grad this year, but that all changed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases across southern Alberta.

President, Dr. Paula Burns says this convocating class is a special one, having been the only class in college history to have ever completed the bulk of their programming online in the midst of a global pandemic.

“In addition to building skills in their programs, they have learned adaptability and resilience skills that will last a lifetime. We look forward to fully celebrating our graduates in a safe and interactive manner,” said Burns.

The college will recognize over 1,100 graduates this year, with 312 receiving honours and 22 earning honours with great distinction.

Graduates and their families can learn more about the 2021 online Spring Convocation ceremony as it gets closer to May 28 at lethbridgecollege.ca/ convocation.