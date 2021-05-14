left to right: Rick Soup - SEO, Roy Fox - Chief and Winston Bruised Head – Blood Tribe Recreation Department. Photo courtesy of the Blood Tribe.

STANDOFF, AB – A big delivery on the Blood Reserve as 184,000 face shields showed up in Standoff Friday.

The medical visors will be handed out to tribes within the Blackfoot Confederacy Treaty 7 as well as some areas in Saskatchewan.

Senior Executive Officer Rick Soup says 90,000 shields will go to the Blood Tribe with the priority set on school-aged children.

He says more details on distribution will be provided within the next week.

The donation comes from Indigena in partnership with Mark’s Work Warehouse.