LETHBRIDGE, AB – Some very good news on the local front when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. Lethbridge has one of the highest vaccine uptakes in the entire province.

Broken down into geographic regions, the city’s south side currently has the third highest vaccination rate in the province at roughly 55% of all residents.

West Lethbridge is currently ninth province-wide at 51%, and the north side is right behind at nearly 50%.

On average, just over 50% of Lethbridge’s entire population has received at least one dose to date.

The province has also launched a new vaccination interactive map this week, which shows uptake in every region across Alberta.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says tracking vaccine uptake in this way will hopefully “motivate individuals and communities to do the right thing for themselves, for each other and for our health system.”

On the other end of the vaccine uptake spectrum includes a few areas in southern Alberta. The MD of Taber and Cardston-Kainai are near the bottom of that provincial list with 26% and 27% of the population in those two regions having received at least one dose of vaccine.