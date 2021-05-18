The single lanes of Highway 3 looking west to Pincher Creek. Photo to Alamy.com

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Another big step in plans to twin a heavily-used southern Alberta corridor.

The Alberta government has asked the Piikani Nation west of Fort Macleod to engage in consultations for a functional planning study on twinning Highway 3 through the reserve.

This has been one of the Highway 3 Twinning Development Association’s top priorities for this year.

Pincher Creek Mayor Don Anderberg, who also sits on the Association, says this functional planning study will complete the major planning of Highway 3 twinning from Medicine Hat to the Crowsnest Pass.

“Having a complete functional plan in place will enable moving ahead with construction of twinned highway to address many safety and logistical concerns that residents and travellers in Southwest Alberta deal with on a day to day basis,” said Anderberg in a news release Tuesday.

Last year, the Alberta government announced $150 million in funding to twin 46 km of Highway 3 between Taber and Burdett.