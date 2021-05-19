LETHBRIDGE, AB – If you’re planning to head out this May long weekend to camp or just travel around the region, you should keep your eyes on the weather.

We’re about to see a pretty wicked change. From near record heat earlier this week to what could be record mid-May snowfall.

Special weather statements and snowfall warnings have been issued as a strong cold front moves into the province Wednesday.

Environment Canada’s Kyle Fougere says we could see anywhere from 5-15 cm of wet snow in and around Lethbridge with 15-25 cm in the southwest around Waterton, Pincher Creek, and Crowsnest Pass.

“When we see snow at this time in the spring it always tends to be heavy, wet snow. So unfortunately, that could lead to a lot of broken branches on trees if they had leafed-out already. But, as we move into the long weekend, we are expected see very poor travel conditions, especially west of Lethbridge. Friday especially, travel conditions will likely be the worst,” said Fougere.

As Fougere mentioned regarding the impact on trees with heavy snow at this time of year, you might want to take your plants inside for a few days just to be safe.

Indications are things really won’t start to warm up again and clear out until Monday at the earliest.