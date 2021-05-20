MAGRATH, AB – A serious two vehicle crash late Wednesday afternoon near Magrath resulting in multiple injuries.

RCMP were called out around 4:30 pm to the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 62.

On Wednesday evening, Mounties reported multiple injuries, with one person in life-threatening condition.

As of 8:30 pm officers had Highway 5 blocked in both directions while they continue to investigate. Police are expected to be on scene for several more hours.

Information on those involved is not being released at this time.