BROOKS, AB – A Lethbridge man was flown to hospital with serious, life threatening injuries after crashing a car into a tree.

Brooks RCMP were called to a Range Road on the outskirts of town around 8am Wednesday.

The 58 year old driver was first taken to Brooks Hospital and later flown by STARS to Foothills in Calgary.

Mounties say the car was recently stolen from Lethbridge.

Traffic near the scene of the crash was down to one lane for several hours while officers investigated.