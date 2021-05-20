EDMONTON, AB – Close contacts of COVID-19, who are fully vaccinated and symptom free, no longer have to quarantine for ten days.

If you’re fully vaccinated but do have symptoms, you have to isolate for 10 days but your quarantine can end early if you test negative.

Partially immunized people who are close contacts still have to isolate but can end quarantine early with a negative test on day 7 or later.

The changes, announced Thursday by Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, take effect immediately and align with changes other provinces have made recently including Ontario and Manitoba.

Hinshaw says “while vaccines don’t erase all possibility of infection, the data shows the vaccine reduces the amount of virus in the person’s body even if someone does get infected which further reduces the risk of transmission.”

She adds this new approach will mean less disruption for families, workplaces and schools while still preventing the spread of COVID-19.

If you are fully-vaccinated* and are exposed to a COVID-19 case:

If you have no symptoms, you are not required to quarantine.

If you do have symptoms, you must isolate for 10 days and should get tested – your isolation can end early if you test negative.

If you are partially vaccinated* and are exposed to a COVID-19 case:

If you have no symptoms, you must quarantine for 10 days and should get tested. Your quarantine can end early if you test negative on day 7 or later. If you test negative before day 7, you must remain in quarantine and need a second negative test on day 7 or later to end quarantine.

If you do have symptoms, you must isolate and should get tested. If you test negative before day 7, you must continue to quarantine (10 days total from exposure date). If you test negative on day 7 or later and your symptoms have resolved, your quarantine can end.



*You are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving both doses in a 2-dose vaccine series, or 1 dose in a 1 dose vaccine series.

You are considered partially vaccinated 14 days after receiving the first dose in a 2-dose vaccine series.