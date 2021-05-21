LETHBRIDGE, AB – A fatal crash south of the Nobleford traffic circle has claimed the life of a 20 year old Lethbridge man.

Coaldale RCMP say they were called out to the scene on Highway 23 at around 4am Friday.

A southbound pick-up truck collided head-on with a northbound semi hauling metal pipes.

The driver of the pick-up was killed. The driver and passenger of the semi were not hurt.

Traffic on Highway 23 has been diverted most of the day as Mounties investigated.

RCMP say there are early indications that no charges will be laid.

The name of the man killed will not be released. His family has been notified.