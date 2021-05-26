Mike McCready is photographed with the oculus quest. Photo credit to Lethbridge College.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge College’s fourth annual Merging Realities conference will be taking a deeper look at how virtual and augmented reality can benefit businesses of all sizes.

The online event next month will feature information for students wanting to enrol in the VR/AR or Architectural Animation Technology programs.

There will also be presentations from industry partners and about current research happening at the college and a showcase of student projects.

Merging Realities 2021 is being hosted over Zoom and AltSpace on June 8th.

“The demand for VR/AR solution development is dramatically increasing,” says Mike McCready, President’s Applied Research Chair in Virtual and Augmented Reality. With our expertise in curriculum design and applied research, we are uniquely positioned to support our partners as they dive into the next computing revolution.”

Those who attend Merging Realities will have four presentations focused on VR/AR supporting business:

The team from Economic Development Lethbridge will outline how the college has helped bring its events to businesses and organizations through the AltSpace virtual platform;

Alvin Fritz will share how VR/AR has helped modernize his architecture business;

Those involved in the CareGiVR project, which helps train health care professionals to care for people with dementia, will give an update; and

College researchers involved in a collaborative project with Lethbridge Police Service will discuss the partnership, which explores how VR can be used to help police recruits develop communication skills to deescalate difficult situations.

You can register for free on the Lethbridge College website.

(With files from Lethbridge College)