A Lethbridge pharmacist provides 13 year old Nikolas with his first dose of Pfizer on May 10th. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge continues to be one of the leading Alberta communities when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination uptake.

As of today, nearly 60% of all eligible city residents have had at least one dose and it’s the younger population here which has really lined up to get the shot.

Data from Alberta Health Services as of Tuesday, May 25th shows 82% of Lethbridge residents between the ages of 12 and 19 have received their first dose.

Those are huge numbers given the vaccine eligibility for most of that age group only opened two weeks ago.

As the vaccine uptake here continues to rise, here is more good news. COVID case counts in the city have dropped considerably.

Lethbridge currently has just over 170 active cases which is a drop of more than 60% in just the past two weeks.