Looking south down 6th Street South in downtown Lethbridge. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Enhancing the vibrancy of downtown, in pandemic and post-pandemic realities, is the aim of a new grant in Lethbridge.

The Re-Imagine Downtown Activation Grant is set to support those who want to spruce up vacant, underutilized and under-programmed private and public spaces.

There’s a total of $150,000 up for grabs and applications are eligible for up to $25,000.

The first intake is now open with a link to the application here: Re-Imagine Downtown Activation Grant

Money is coming from the Downtown Redevelopment Fund through the Heart of Our City Committee. On an annual basis, the grant has supported 20-25 events and festivals which have attracted 45,000-65,000 people per year.