LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge Transit is getting its first major update in nearly 15 years.

The new cityLINK network is expected to begin by September. It’ll offer high frequency fixed routes for areas with high ridership, and on-demand service for areas with less riders.

Transit Manager, Tim Sanderson, says the overall goal is to make transit more relevant. “Cutting a lot of those travel times in half, not requiring people to transfer buses… What we want to do is to provide the best possible transit system for the budget that we’re allowed.”

You can learn all about how cityLINK will operate and take a short survey – which is open until June 18 – about this new transit model at getinvolvedlethbridge.ca.

“Although the cityLINK network has been designed to improve transit, it is acknowledged that this change may also be disruptive to some existing customers,” Sanderson added. The City says it will ensure all residents have the information and trip planning tools they need to confidently prepare for this new service.