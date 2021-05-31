The Carway Port of Entry south of Cardston. Photo credit to CBSA on Twitter.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – That COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Carway Border crossing will soon be back on, two weeks after Canadian and American officials pulled the plug on it.

There was a lot of public outcry after the clinic was shut down.

The Medicine Line vaccine clinic has been run by Montana’s Blackfeet Nation in Browning, which has very close ties to southern Alberta’s Blood Tribe.

The clinic closed up shop after Canadian officials had maintained there would be no quarantine exemptions for those who crossed the border for a vaccine and U.S. authorities said it wasn’t allowed under current travel restrictions.

Both have had a change of heart.

A note posted on the Blackfoot Confederacy website (copied below) says if you want a first or second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna on either June 8th or 9th bring your passport or status card to the Carway crossing and a letter will be provided to you, waving the 14 day isolation period.

The clinic will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on both days.