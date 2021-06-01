LETHBRIDGE, AB – The heat is on across the province as we officially welcome June.

Environment Canada has issued Heat Warnings for a good portion of Alberta with very hot conditions in the forecast.

The weather office say daytime highs will range this week between 28 and 35 degrees with mild overnight lows between 13 and 18.

Temperatures aren’t expected to moderate until Saturday.

Residents of and visitors to the warned regions are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

– Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

– Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

– Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

– Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.