LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge College is hoping to help more practical nurses get back into the workforce.

A new requirement means LPNs in Alberta have to work 1,000 hours every four years to maintain their licence. Nurses who don’t meet that can now take a web-based refresher course through Lethbridge College.

This certificate program is unique for Alberta too, making the online delivery accessible to LPNs across the province.

It was developed to ensure there are plenty of Licenced Practical Nurses in the workforce.

The College says the expertise of its Practical Nurse faculty allowed the college to develop the program, which has been approved by both the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Alberta and Alberta’s Ministry of Advanced Education.

Applications are now open for the College’s LPN Refresher course. The first intake will start in September. The course includes 16 weeks of theory and lab time, followed by a 240 hour preceptorship.

To learn more, visit the Lethbridge College website.