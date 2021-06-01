LETHBRIDGE, AB – One of two men accused in the death of a Lethbridge man a south side apartment has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the killing.

34 year old Justin White Cow was originally charged with second degree murder in May 2020.

Police say, in April last year, a 43 year old man got into a fight with some acquaintances in his home at the Westwinds apartment building, along 4th Avenue South, resulting in fatal injuries.

White Cow pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter last week and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The other suspect, 28 year old Jason Crane Chief, has a three-day preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month.