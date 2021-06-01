LETHBRIDGE, AB – It was a game of cat and mouse between area police and the driver of a stolen vehicle late Monday afternoon.

Lethbridge Police spotted a vehicle, reported stolen out of Calgary, and followed it to the Blood Reserve.

Blood Tribe Police tried to stop it but the suspect vehicle sped off.

LPS came across it again as the driver headed north toward Claresholm so a marked RCMP cruiser initiated a traffic stop.

The driver didn’t stop and instead drove south to Nobleford, eventually ending up in Picture Butte where he was arrested by Lethbridge Police.

45 year old Darcy Red Crow of Lethbridge has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; two counts of flight from police; and two counts of possession of identity information; as well as one count each of possession of stolen property over $5,000; possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl); operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited; obstructing a peace officer, and one count under the Traffic Safety Act of driving without insurance.

He was still awaiting a bail hearing at the time of publication.

It was the second arrest involving a stolen vehicle in a matter of hours for Lethbridge Police.

At around 2:40pm Monday, officers spotted a truck on the south side of the city that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

52 year old Michael Dean McKie of Strathmore has been charged with: possession of stolen property over $5,000; six counts of failure to comply with release order conditions; and one count under the Traffic Safety Act of driving without insurance. He was remanded in custody to appear in court June 2.

34 year old Kristlyn Nichole Healy of Coalhurst was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), and failure to comply with a probation order. She was released from custody to appear in court July 27.