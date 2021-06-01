LETHBRIDGE, AB – A handful of Capital Improvement Program projects have been approved by Lethbridge City Council.

Funding recommendations for 2022-2031 passed in a 7-2 vote Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Chris Spearman says council did its best to achieve a balance between essential projects and investing in projects to generate employment and improvement in the city.

The Economic SPC began with $74 million available, with additional Federal Gas Tax Funding of $6 million for 2021-2022 bringing the total available to approximately $80 million. Funding allocation approvals for the 2022-2025 CIP total about $66 million, with $64.5 million of that being unrestricted funding.

Some of the approved CIP projects include:

Waste & Recycling Curbside Organics Collection (amended at May 18 Council meeting). Funding of $10,629,000.

Affordable Housing (new item at May 18 Council meeting). Funding of $5 million.

Electric Bus and Charging Infrastructure. Funding of $399,400 in 2022 and $8,812,000 in 2023 and. A CIP amendment could also follow to Council later this year, based on new Federal transit grant information.

Henderson Ice Centre Upgrade. Total funding of $5,868,000 ($528,000 in 2022, $3,260,000 in 2023, $2,080,000 in 2024)

SAAG Facility Enhancements. Total funding of $5,788,000 ($474,000 in 2022, $3,232,000 in 2023, $2,082,000 in 2024).

Fire Station #3 – 16 Ave S. Relocation. Funding of $4,848,000 million identified in 2022/2023 for the purchase of land and for the development of a detailed functional study.

Facility Assessment and Accessibility Upgrades. Total funding of $1.1 million over the years 2022 to 2025 for all outstanding work identified as high priority from the accessibility assessment.

Downtown 5th Street Preliminary Design. Total funding of $1 million ($750,000 in 2022 and $250,000 in 2023).

Galt No. 6 Mine Interpretative Park. Total City funding would be $910,000 in 2023 of the total proposed project’s $2.7 million proposed cost.

Twin Outdoor Sports Courts. Total funding would be a maximum of $900,000 in 2022.

Civic Common Comprehensive Site Plan. Funding of $900,000 in 2022.

Westside School Gymnasium Upsize. Total funding of $850,000 in 2024.

Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden (NYJG) Pathway. Funding of $660,000 in 2023.

Legacy Park Pickleball Courts. Funding up to a maximum of $650,000.

Fritz Sick Pool Renovation. Total funding of $530,000 in 2022.

Warehouse District Area Redevelopment Plan. Funding of $350,000 in 2022.

Funding still available totals about $15.5 million as Council, at the start of deliberations, approved $10 million for future CIP allocation.