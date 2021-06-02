Watercraft inspections starting June 3 at Waterton Lakes National Park
A view of Emerald Bay at Waterton Lakes National Park. Credit to Waterton officials & Parks Canada
WATERTON, AB – If you’re planning on taking a paddleboard, canoe, kayak, or sailboat to Waterton Lakes National Park expect it to be looked over before it hits the water.
A mandatory watercraft inspection begins Thursday, June 3rd.
Parks Canada says they’re trying to prevent harmful species, like whirling disease or invasive mussels from making it into the water.
All non-motorized watercraft will have to go through inspection. If you get the green light, you’ll receive a permit to launch you watercraft and then you’re good to go.
The inspection station will be set up on Highway 5 at the turnoff to the Waterton Park Gate.
How the inspection station works:
- Visitors planning to launch a non-motorized watercraft in park waters must proceed to the
inspection station before entering the park gate.
- Parks Canada staff will ask visitors a series of questions to assess risks and inspect the
watercraft for standing water, mud, plants, or animals.
- Inspection station staff will remove material that could contain aquatic invasive species, if any
exists.
- A waterproof tag will be applied once the watercraft is certified free of invasive species. A
paper permit will also be provided, to be kept with the vehicle.
- Each time you want to enter the park with your boat, you will need to have it inspected to
obtain a new permit.