WATERTON, AB – If you’re planning on taking a paddleboard, canoe, kayak, or sailboat to Waterton Lakes National Park expect it to be looked over before it hits the water.

A mandatory watercraft inspection begins Thursday, June 3rd.

Parks Canada says they’re trying to prevent harmful species, like whirling disease or invasive mussels from making it into the water.

All non-motorized watercraft will have to go through inspection. If you get the green light, you’ll receive a permit to launch you watercraft and then you’re good to go.

The inspection station will be set up on Highway 5 at the turnoff to the Waterton Park Gate.

How the inspection station works: