LETHBRIDGE, AB – It’s Movie on the Coulees … take two.

A gusty wind forced the cancellation of Lethbridge College’s initial plans for movie night last fall but organizers are back at it.

The new date for the drive-in theatre is Saturday, June 26 with two showings of the 1985 cult classic The Goonies at 6:30pm and 9:30pm.

This time around, it’ll feature a new, wind-resistant LED screen.

The event is free but priority will go to those who had tickets for the previously scheduled September showing.

The college says those ticket holders will be contacted directly.

If additional tickets are available, they’ll be offered first to Lethbridge College alumni, employees and students and then to the general public.