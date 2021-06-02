38 year old Sandra Mae Shouting was last seen Saturday morning May 29 on the Blood Reserve. Photo courtesy of the Blood Tribe Police Service.

STANDOFF, AB – A woman from the Blood Tribe has been reported missing.

Police say 38 year old Sandra Mae Shouting was last seen by family on Saturday morning.

She hasn’t made contact with them since.

Shouting is said to be 5’6″ tall and 123 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Blood Tribe Police or Crime Stoppers.