LETHBRIDGE, AB – You’ll soon be able to start using Lethbridge recreation facilities again and with the warmer weather it couldn’t come at a better time.

The City has been working on a plan to open up pools and arenas as the province moves into stage two of the summer re-opening strategy June 10th.

Spray parks are set to open June 10th and that includes the Rotary Fountain in Galt Gardens. Stan Siwik swimming pool will re-open next Thursday as well.

As for the Henderson Outdoor Pool, that is set to open for the season in late June. There’s been no set date as of yet.

The ATB Centre ice arena will open up again on June 10th with public skating set to resume on the 14th there.

You’re encouraged to reach out to the U of L, Cor Van Raay YMCA, and Westminister Neighbourhood Association to find out when those facilities will open again.

You can find out more information here: City of Lethbridge Summer Re-opening

