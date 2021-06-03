LETHBRIDGE, AB – A series of displays has been put together at Lethbridge’s Chinook High School to honour the 215 children who never made it home from a residential school in B.C.

Pairs of shoes are lined up out front and 215 orange shirts, that were made by the Knowledge and Employability class, are displayed inside.

Chinook High also hosted a smudge and prayer Wednesday morning and an honour song was performed.

Indigenous Grad Coach, Janine Jackson, helped put it all together, saying “it was such a moving and healing experience. I want to acknowledge all our staff who have been so supportive in bringing in shoes, and my Wellness team for helping me set the display up.”

Similar displays have popped up across the country following the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops.

Some of the children are said to be as young as three years old and many of their deaths are undocumented.