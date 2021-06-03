LETHBRIDGE, AB – It’ll be another year of backyard Canada Day celebrations for us here in Lethbridge.

There won’t be fireworks or any public events provided by the City at Henderson Park or Galt Gardens.

While the province’s Open for Summer plan could be in full swing by July 1, Mayor Chris Spearman said last week, there’s just not enough time to make it all happen.

He says “it takes a lot of planning. We couldn’t possibly organize entertainment, organize fireworks, do those types of things in that short period of time.”

You’re asked to show your Canadian pride by decorating your sidewalk and picking up a Canada Day BBQ in a Bag from the Interfaith Food Bank.

You can also check out the Indigenous Celebration Exhibit at the Yates Theatre.

Each day from June 27 – July 1, a different video highlighting Indigenous Culture can be viewed from your vehicle while tuning in through the radio for sound.

Goodie bags and activities can be picked up (while supplies last) from the Helen Schuler Nature Centre, Crossings and Main Branches of the Lethbridge Public Library, Galt Museum and Archives, and City Hall Foyer starting on June 22.