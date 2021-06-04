COALDALE, AB – The deaths of two people in Coaldale are being treated as suspicious.

RCMP say they conducted a wellbeing check at a home in that community after neighbours reported they hadn’t seen any activity in a significant amount of time.

Officers found the occupants, a man and a woman, in a state of decomposition.

RCMP Major Crimes has taken over the investigation, with help from Coaldale RCMP. The Forensic Identification Services Unit was also called in.

Police say the circumstances of their deaths is suspicious but believe it’s an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Autopsies will take place next week.

No further information has been provided at this time.